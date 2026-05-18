Employee Reveals What Was Inside "Goodie Bags" Given Instead Of Annual Raise: "This Is All That Came In It"

As inflation squeezes household budgets and workers wait anxiously for appraisals, one company's "end-of-year raise" has gone viral. Its employee shared a photo on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating forum, revealing what they received. The so-called raise was a goodie bag filled with trinkets. It included a water bottle, a pen, one single piece of candy, some crackers, and something that appears to be either a small round toy or a measuring tape.

"Instead of a raise, the company gave out 'goodie bags.' Yes, this is all that came in it," the title of the post read.

The post did not name the company, but it quickly drew nearly 300 comments from users shocked by the gesture. With thousands of views and over 7,500 upvotes, the post went viral.

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See the post here:

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Social Media Reaction

"It would have been less offensive to give nothing at all," one user wrote in the comment section.

"They don't deserve your two weeks notice when you find something better," another user wrote.

"They gave you half of a kindergartener's snacks and some office supplies? Was the water also a gift? Almost hard to believe half of this isn't from the break room," a third one noted.

One user shared similar stories. "True story: My mom lost it at her old job after something like this. She worked HR, and saw that the executives all got $300k bonuses. The bonus they got for the employees? Everyone got a chocolate chip cookie. 1 cookie. They came around with a box and everyone was allowed to take 1," a commenter wrote.