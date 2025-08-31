Emotional Video Shows IndiGo Pilot Welcoming Family As They Board Flight: "It Felt Like Life..."

In a heart-touching video, IndiGo pilot Tanishka Mudgal was seen welcoming her family as they boarded her flight. The video posted on Instagram has gone viral, with social media users praising the family for their sweet bond. The pilot's family, including her parents and grandparents, were seen beaming with pride, with Mudgal describing the moment as an outcome of her family's sacrifices.

Watch the video here:

"It felt like life had come full circle. Every sacrifice they made, every prayer they whispered for me, every word of encouragement - all of it led to this moment. Their eyes had pride, mine had tears," Mudgal wrote as the caption.

The video gained massive attention, garnering over 7.6 million views. Internet users praised Mudgal for her humility and respect for her parents.

"Look at the happiness and pride on thier faces ... i remember when i flew my parents for the first time be grounded girl and stick to your roots it will take u long way ... Radhe Radhe," one user wrote.

"It is a very good moment when parents see their children after they become successful," another user wrote.

"Indian parents are not good at showing expression... But their eyes had the spark of love & pride... That's a lifetime achievement," a third user wrote.

Other IndiGo crew members have also shared similar heartwarming moments, such as Parmita Roy, a lead cabin crew who surprised her parents on board and touched their feet in respect.