Elon Musk's Tweet On 'Greatest Joys Of Life' Goes Viral

Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently completed the takeover of social media platform Twitter, has reportedly been making several changes in the organisation's structure. He fired Twitter's chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal affairs Vijaya Gadde, according to several US media outlets.

In the middle of all this, the "Chief Twit", took to the platform and wrote, "Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life." The tweet was posted on October 29 and has amassed over 3.9 lakhs and the number is only increasing by the second.

Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

It is true that humans actively seek experiences that bring them happiness, be it taking a trip, watching an uplifting movie, buying a new dress, or simply watching the sunset. Many people related to the billionaire's expression and shared their thoughts on the same.

Foodies flooded the comments section and shared pictures as well.. One user said, "I like to bake cookies, brownies, pies, and cupcakes." A second user added, "Add Coffee to that and you have a holy trinity." A third added. "Don't forget pancakes!" "And pie. Don't forget pie, @elonmusk," said another user.

An internet user also asked the Tesla and SpaceX Chief to try one of the famous dishes of north India. He added, "Indeed. But you must try Chhole Bhature of India atleast once @elonmusk. I'm sure you won't be able to resist the temptation of starting a new worldwide foodchain of Chhole Bhature."

According to recent developments, Musk has planned to begin laying off employees at Twitter as soon as on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report said that some managers were being asked to "draw up lists of employees to cut." Ahead of Musk's acquisition of Twitter, reports were circulating that he will cut headcount, with some reports saying 75 per cent of the workforce at the company could be laid off.

