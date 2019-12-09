Elon Musk Spotted Driving Tesla Cybertruck On Los Angeles Roads. Watch

Elon Musk took the Cybertruck out for a late night drive.

Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has been spotted driving the company's new electric pickup truck around Los Angeles. The Cybertruck has generated massive interest since its memorable launch in November, where the truck's supposedly shatterproof windows smashed easily.

According to US-based news website Electrek, until this weekend, there only has been a single Tesla Cybertruck prototype sighting. On Saturday, however, YouTuber Roberto Cruz spotted the Cybertruck prototype on the 405 freeway and posted a short video online. According to him, the truck was being driven by the Tesla CEO himself.

"Elon Musk driving," he wrote while sharing the video. "Love it. Looks more amazing in person." His video shows the futuristic-looking vehicle speeding down the road, but Mr Musk is not visible in it.

Since being shared online one day ago, the video has collected over 3 lakh views and a number of comments.

Meanwhile, another netizen spotted the Cybertruck and Elon Musk in Los Angeles over the weekend. "So I saw Elon Musk at a restaurant called Nobu in Los Angeles today. Guess what he was driving?" wrote the Reddit user, sharing a picture of the Cybertruck.

Mr Musk has been tweeting furiously about the Tesla Cybertruck since its launch. He tweeted "250k" soon after the truck was unveiled, signaling that 2,50,000 customers had lined up to order the vehicle.