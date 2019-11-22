"Oh My F**** God": Elon Musk As Tesla Truck's Shatterproof Glass Breaks At Launch

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its first electric pickup truck, but not all went according to plan at the reveal. At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk unveiled the all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck that is partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar (that doubled as a submarine) from the James Bond movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me'.

After listing some of the truck's specifications, Elon Musk invited Tesla lead designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a large metal ball at the driver's side window to demonstrate the strength of the vehicle's armored glass windows.

The stunt backfired when Mr von Holzhausen did as he was told - and the window promptly cracked.

"Oh my f****** God," Elon Musk said, sounding surprised. "Maybe that was a little too hard."

He then asked Mr von Holzhausen to test the window on the passenger side - and again the window broke.

"It didn't go through," said Mr Musk, who seemed surprised by the result. According to Tech Crunch, he addressed the audience and said that in earlier tests, the window did not break.

"We threw wrenches, we threw everything," he said. "We even literally threw a kitchen sink at the glass, and it didn't break. For a little weird reason it broke now, I don't know why.

"We'll fix it in post," he added.

The Tesla Cybertruck will have a starting price of $39,900 and a maximum range of 500 plus miles. Production is expected to begin in late 2021.

