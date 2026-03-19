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Elon Musk Picks His Winners In The Global AI Race, And It's Not xAI Or ChatGPT

Elon Musk predicts which company will lead AI in the West, which one will dominate globally, and which will take the lead in space.

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Elon Musk Picks His Winners In The Global AI Race, And It's Not xAI Or ChatGPT
Elon Musk's post has ignited a lively debate online.

Elon Musk has shared a brief but striking view on the future of artificial intelligence, saying that Google will lead the AI race in the West, China will dominate on Earth, and SpaceX will take the lead in space.

The comment was posted on X at 12:33 PM on March 19, and quickly drew attention across the tech world. Musk did not provide further details, but his statement appears to divide the future of AI leadership into three arenas: Western markets, China's domestic and global influence, and space-based technologies.

Google has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence, including large language models and cloud-based AI tools. Many analysts see it as one of the strongest competitors in the global AI race, alongside companies like OpenAI and Microsoft.

At the same time, China has been rapidly expanding its AI capabilities, supported by government funding and a large data ecosystem. Musk's remark suggests he expects China to maintain strong control over AI development within its own sphere.

Musk also pointed to SpaceX as the likely leader in space-based AI systems. The company already plays a major role in satellite networks and space transport, and AI is expected to be key for future missions, including automation and deep-space exploration.

Mixed Reactions Online

The post has sparked a lively debate online, with some users agreeing with Musk's assessment while others questioned whether the future of AI can be divided so neatly. 

"I am afraid you may be right about China... How does Google win in the West if China wins the Earth?" one user commented. Another argued that "a quantum AI startup may come out of nowhere and surprise everyone." A third user even pressed Musk directly, asking, "So you're saying Grok is already out of the AI race, Elon?"

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