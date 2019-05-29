Special Gift For Differently-Abled Delivery Man Brightens Up Twitter

Ramu Sahu uses his new electric vehicle.

Twitter was all smiles on Tuesday after a differently-abled delivery executive for Zomato received an electric vehicle as a gift from the food delivery platform. Ramu Sahu from Bewar, Rajasthan, had gone viral on the Internet earlier this month after a video of him using a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food was shared widely online. After the video went viral, many called on Zomato to gift Mr Sahu an electric vehicle, while others praised his resilience and willpower.

On Tuesday, the founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, announced that the company had gifted Mr Sahu an electric vehicle to make his job easier.

"Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having," wrote Mr Goyal on Twitter, sharing pictures of Mr Sahu on his new red vehicle.

UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having. 💯 pic.twitter.com/LrJp86tZ8h — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

He also shared a video of Mr Sahu on his new ride.

Ramu getting a hang of his new ride. 😇 pic.twitter.com/C7iaxWtDCf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

Mr Sahu's will to work had been widely praised online after a video of him using a tricycle on the job received lakhs of views. Take a look at the video below:

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Zomato's empowering gesture was praised by Twitter too.

Great going :) — Yash Patel (@patelyaash2000) May 28, 2019

That's what you call a great delivery and a great employer ! https://t.co/WQxuD5lB4D — manish (@mtahilia) May 28, 2019

Zomato had earlier faced flak online after a video of a delivery executive eating a customer's meal had caused massive outrage.