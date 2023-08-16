'Dream Of Going Global': Mumbai Man's Roadside Coffee Stall With Poster Is Viral

His stall is located in Mumbai's Thakur Village in Kandivalli East.

A social media user recently took to X, formerly Twitter, about his encounter with a young man who was selling coffee in a stall. D Prasanath Nair shared a pic of the man who named his stall "The Coffee Bar".

The young man named Mayank Pandey also put up a poster on his stall that reads, "It's my dream to take my The Coffee Bar to global market."

In the caption, Mr Nair shared that the young man sells cappuccino, mocha, latte and black coffee in the price range of Rs 40-50. His stall is located in Mumbai's Thakur Village in Kandivalli East.

"As I was walking yday, saw this guy with a small coffee setup named "The Coffee Bar". But what was interesting was the small poster that read "I want to take The Coffee Bar to the global market". Admire his dream and hope he makes it someday. It's the best thing to happen to a country when young boys and girls can dream like this," Mr Nair wrote.

See the post here:

As I was walking yday, saw this guy with a small coffee setup named "The Coffee Bar"

But what was interesting was the small poster that read "I want to take The Coffee Bar to the global market"

Admire his dream and hope he makes it someday.

It's the best thing to happen to a… pic.twitter.com/Zx1TR3bExy — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) August 14, 2023

The internet was impressed with the young man's ambition and even offered help. A user wrote, "The guy's name is Mayank Pandey and he's the real deal. Possibly, a visit by a few of us might get him to accelerate his dream's journey to becoming a reality."

"What's more heartening is the Paytm board, digitalization is what made everyone dream big," another user wrote.

"I like his confidence in what he believes and I am sure he will put in a lot more effort to grow his brand and get successful. Yes, a little luck is also needed but luck favours the brave! All the best to him! I don't drink coffee but will buy from him for someone else," the third user commented.

"Dreaming big is half achieved. Most people don't even dream," the fourth user wrote.

"Appreciate his hard work, but it's due to lack of opportunities in the formal sector of the economy," the fifth user commented.

Featured Video Of The Day Behind The Scenes Video Of NDTV's Iconic Show 'Jai Jawan' With Actor Kiara Advani