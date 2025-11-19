Rare Picture Of Priyanka Chopra From Her School Days In The US Goes Viral. Reddit Reacts

Priyanka Chopra spent a considerable part of her education abroad before returning to India to pursue her modelling career. She completed a few years of her schooling in the US, and her former schoolmates recently shared a throwback gem from her freshman year of high school, when she was just 14 years old.

About The Rare Picture

The photograph, posted by one of Priyanka's friends, shows her sitting at a desk with a pen and a notebook. She is seen wearing a simple black tank top layered with a white striped shirt as the camera captures the candid moment.

The caption read: "Did y'all remember Priyanka Chopra started freshman year with us?"

Reddit Reactions

The picture, posted on Reddit, quickly went viral as fans flooded the comments section.

In the Reddit post that began making the rounds, a screenshot of the comments was also shared. The first comment, allegedly by an ex, read: "We dated until she moved to Boston. She lived in Presidential Estates. Those were the days. That's actually my necklace in the picture."

Although the name was blurred, the caption of the Reddit post stated: "I guess the first comment in the screenshot is from Bob (not the real name), whom she mentioned in her book Unfinished."

Other comments read: "I do remember her. Man, I feel old," and "Yes, I believe she's still a Pacers fan."

Priyanka's Life In The US

Priyanka Chopra moved back to India after completing her schooling. She was just 17 when she began her modelling career, and the following year, she was crowned the first runner-up at Miss India before going on to win the Miss World title the same year. Three years later, she entered the film industry, eventually earning a National Award and becoming a global icon.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, tentatively scheduled for release in 2027.

