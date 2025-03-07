"Don't Want To Lose Him": Reddit User's Emotional Post On Father Facing Workplace Humiliation Goes Viral

An emotional Reddit post has moved the internet to tears after the user shared the heartbreaking struggles of his 65-year-old father, a physics teacher who faces constant humiliation at his workplace. In the post, titled "My dad, 65, is absolutely broken from the mistreatment he receives in his workplace - I need your help", the user described his father as an "extremely qualified Physics educator" with over three decades of teaching experience. He holds an MSc from IIT Kharagpur. However, despite his qualifications, the son said that his father is subjected to daily insults and disrespect. "His only wish is to be respected, which apparently is too much to ask for in private schools," the son wrote.

In a particular distressing moment, the son recalled a phone call where his father broke down in tears and said "he cannot take it anymore". Having lost his mother a year ago, the young man expressed his fear of losing his father too. "I cannot afford to lose him. He's the only parent I have left. He's my whole world," the redditor said.

Further, the son revealed that he couldn't pursue higher education due to family responsibilities. He took up freelance writing to support their household, however, he said it is not enough. The Redditor also revealed that his father's life has been marked by struggle - abandoned by his own family, he fought against the odds to educate himself and build a career.

Concluding his post, the user turned to the internet for support, requesting teaching opportunities for his father. "If you guys need a Physics teacher, my dad would love to teach. He can teach both school and college students. I've been teaching him how to take online classes, and he would really appreciate it, the user wrote.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many offering words of support. "Commenting here for reach and to let you know that you are an extremely brave person . You should try and also get him to reach out to Udemy and such , online educational platforms as they are quite in demand at the moment and sometimes require live sessions with teachers. Please be strong," commented one user.

"Sorry mann...I not much capable to help your here buddy...but line you said when he broke down when he was taking to you...for a dad... that is something really hard...he must be going tough time..he must have hide all thag pain with a smile...until it become too much...please give him a tight hug from me...I really hope..he get a chance to work in a place where he really deserve ..where people value him," wrote another.

"Ask your dad to start creating online content. Start creating some social presence. He can also start with some doubt solving sessions as well. There are some online platforms as well where he can teach," suggested a third user.

"Your father is a role model for many, don't let scum like people break him, be his pillar," expressed another.