"No Real Estate, Political Discussions": Bengaluru Restaurant's Unusual Rule For Diners Goes Viral

A board displayed at a restaurant in Bengaluru has caught the attention of social media users because of its unusual rule for its diners. Taking to X, user Farrago Metiquirke shared the photo of the board displayed inside an eatery at a south Bengaluru restaurant. The board urges visitors to refrain from discussing real estate or politics while they dine. "This facility is only for dine-in purpose, not for real estate/political discussions. Please understand and cooperate," the board read.

"Clear instructions alright," the X user wrote while sharing the picture of the board.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 40,000 views and several likes. In the comments section, users pointed out that many restaurants across Bengaluru have similar boards discouraging long discussions on real estate or politics, especially where groups tend to occupy tables for long periods while ordering very little.

"Very common sight in Bangalore restaurants," wrote one user. "Many hotels have this board!! Real estate is thriving:) but giving restaurants only one by two business!!" commented another.

"hahaha, yeah these discussions are never ending, and the ones who indulge tend to spend a lot more time than the ones who are there just to eat, ending up occupying the tables for longer duration!" wrote a third X user.

"Typical blr rest. hav "no real estate discussion" as ppl use it freely to use it as an office. They bring parties, lawyers & lot of papers and sit for hrs while sipping a rs.20 tea. That's what they really mean. The messaging in this instance is poorly worded," said another.

"Yes...it's a problem if they occupy for hours without leaving the place for many other customers waiting for the table with kids or elderly people. This shows that Restaurant Management is Requesting to understand the issues. All should co-operate with other customers as well," commented one user.

However, some users disagreed with the rule. "Weird, why does he have to police what people are talking? They are paying for the food they eat, no?" asked one user. To this, the X user explained, "Haha believe people get very agitated if there's a political discussion and things can go in tangential directions or people just order coffee for the table and talk about politics/real estate for long durations, which may affect the business."