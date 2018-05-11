Donald Trump's Resort Bans This Iconic Drink Over Fears Of Stained Carpets "We can't have it staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be 500,000 pounds"

US President Donald Trump has risked the further ire of Scotland, his mother's homeland, after his luxury Turnberry golf resort banned the sale of national soft drink Irn-Bru.The resort's general manager Ralph Porciani told local newspaper the Ayrshire Post that he no longer sold the flourescent orange fizzy drink as it stained the carpets."We can't have it staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be 500,000 pounds ($678,800) alone," he said.Irn-Bru's "secret recipe" was introduced by AG Barr in 1901, and it has dominated the Scottish market for over 100 years with the equivalent of 12 cans consumed every second.The 32 different ingredients are combined in a huge vat once a month, although the recipe recently changed in order to comply with a new sugar tax.Trump has previously clashed with locals over the environmental impact of his course and outspoken comments, but newspaper The Scotsman wrote that he may have "gone too far this time.""This is effectively a declaration of war on Scotland," wrote Twitter user Tim O'Connor. The US leader is due in Britain on July 13, although it is not know whether he will pay a visit to his resort, on Scotland's west coast.