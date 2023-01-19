Dog Gets Stuck On Top Of A Tree After Chasing a Squirrel, Rescued By Firefighters

The dog was retrieved safely by the crew

Chasing squirrels and small animals has long been a favourite activity for many dogs. However, a dog got more than it bargained for when it got stuck on a tree last week after its endless chase of a squirrel. The amusing incident unfolded in the US state of Idaho, where firefighters had to be called to get the dog down.

In an Instagram post, the Caldwell Fire Department shared pictures of the stranded pit bull-husky mix, named Izzy high up on a treetop.

See the pictures here:

In the photos, members of the city's fire department can be seen climbing up a ladder to get the dog from the branch he rested on at the top of the tree. The dog was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.

The post was captioned as, ''Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon. After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.''

Christina Danner, the dog's owner explained, "He was the runt of the litter. He did not learn his lesson. He's been whining all morning trying to get out and get that squirrel."

According to the American Kennel Club, a fascination with the movement of small critters is part of dogs' predatory heritage.

"There's often no quicker way to get a dog's attention than a squirrel sneaking across the yard. Lots of dogs love squirrels, birds, rabbits, and other small critters. Patrolling the backyard for their presence is a favourite pastime. In fact, small animals are one of the trickiest training distractions'', the AKC explained on their website.

