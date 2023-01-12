Divita Rai Opts For 'Sone Ki Chidiya' Costume At Miss Universe

The outfit was designed by Abhishek Sharma

Divita Rai is representing India at the 71st edition of the coveted Miss Universe pageant. The pageant is scheduled to take place on January 14 and over 80 delegates from across the globe will be competing for the crown at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. For the National costume round, Ms Rai turned heads in a golden outfit.

Designed by Abhishek Sharma, the outfit personified 'Sone Ki Chidiya' - 'the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity.'

Check out the post here:

Designer Abhishek Sharma in an Instagram post talked about the ensemble. He wrote, "The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans. The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India."

He added, "The wings represent the power of nourishment and care that India has shown in the difficult times towards the citizens of the world and took care and stood as a support with the notion of "One World One Family".The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking."





Featured Video Of The Day RRR's Historic Win - Best Original Song Golden Globe For Naatu Naatu