Nicaraguas Sheynnis Palacios In A Majestic Bejewelled Gown Takes The Crown As Miss Universe 2023 Winner

Sheynnis In A Bejewelled Gown Takes The Crown As Miss Universe Winner

The Miss Universe beauty pageant announced its winner on November 19, 2023 and crowned Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios as the new Miss Universe. Sheynnis looked like a majestic sight in a bejewelled off-shoulder gown. The body-hugging outfit had shimmery beads with structured shoulders and was studded with delicate crystals throughout. What added a stylish edge to the exquisite gown was the plunging sweetheart neckline featuring sheer details and the crystal-encrusted sheer full-sleeve gloves she wore. The gown even had sheer detailing at the midriff region with elongated cutouts. Adding a dramatic factor to the look was a blue satin cape which she carried over the shoulders. Her minimally glam makeup had shimmer details but was subtle enough to let the grandeur of her gown shine.

Sheynnis Palacios is 23 years old and was named the winner of the 72nd Miss Universe competition in San Salvador, El Salvador. Thailand's Anntonia Porsild and Moraya Wilson from Australia were respectively awarded the first and the second runner-up positions at the pageant. Miss Universe's Instagram page shared a post about the winner. It read, "Hello Miss Universe. Sheynnis Palacios is a 23-year-old mental health activist and audiovisual producer from Managua, Nicaragua. She usually prefers to be behind the camera, but she's come out of the wings because she believes in finding solutions for as many of the world's problems as she can. As a problem-solving kind of person, she put herself through the communications program at her university by working in her mom's snack business. When the business faltered in an economic crisis, her mother migrated north to find a better job, and she became the economic and emotional support for her grandmother and young brother. Her cause this year will be mental health, which stems from her own experiences with anxiety. Coming from a country where this issue is rarely addressed, she started an accessible initiative called "Understand Your Mind," in which she interviews a specialist on emotional care in her television segments. She has also produced events and other audiovisual projects on this theme. Her goal in life is to work in the service of humanity, by running a newsroom and producing content and commercials for international brands. In her spare time, she rescues cats and dogs and loves good mental game and puzzle." @benjaminaskinas. #72ndMissUniverse #missuniverse2023

Sheynnis Palacios was indeed a sight to behold in her crystal gown and glam makeup.

