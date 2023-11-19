How Did India's Shweta Sharda Perform At Miss Universe 2023?

At the National Costume Show of the pageant, Ms Sharda wore a brown co-ord set with a unique headgear.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned as the Miss Universe 2023, defeating India's Shweta Sharda in a grand event that took place in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19. Ms Sharda, who successfully made it to the competition's semi-finals, failed to make it to the top 10.

The 22-year-old model and dancer was named among the top 20 finalists for the swimsuit competition but did not proceed to the evening gown round. For the swimsuit round, Ms. Sharda wore a bold metallic swimsuit with a plunging neckline, but could not impress the judges past the top 20 stage.

At the National Costume Show of the Miss Universe Pageant, Ms Sharda represented Indian culture and heritage in a brown co-ord set paired with a unique headgear. The outfit named the 'armoured goddess,' featured a lotus halo on the headgear and the lower half resembling a golden peacock, India's national bird, adorned with handcrafted feather embroidery.

''India's National Costume designed by @nidhiyasha symbolizes a new, resilient India, weathering storms and emerging powerful. It embodies diversity, integrity, strength, and resilience, showcased in an armoured goddess look. The power shoulders and engineered bodice highlight the feminine form's gentle yet strong disposition,'' the caption read.

See the pictures here:

Notably, she became eligible to take part in the coveted pageant after winning the Miss Diva Universe 2023 crown in August.

About Shweta Sharda

Shweta Sharda was born on May 24, 2000, in Chandigarh and raised by a single mother. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 to pursue a career in modelling, reported Femina. She earned her bachelor's degree from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Ms Sharda has showcased her talent on the silver screen through various reality shows, including Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus. She was also a choreographer on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Past winners

Three Indian beauties won the Miss Universe crown, with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaz Sandhu in 2022.