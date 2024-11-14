'Dirty And Dangerous, But...': Foreigner's Video Praising Delhi Goes Viral

The video has accumulated more than 13,000 likes and over 322,000 views.

An Irish-Persian vlogger's Instagram post about living in Delhi is going viral on social media. In his post, Sean Hammond shared a long caption detailing his experience living in the city. He denied claims made by people about Delhi and encouraged others to visit the city and embrace its unique energy despite its challenges. "I've heard people from all over saying that Delhi isn't the place to go if you want to visit India. Even other Indians have told me that, but I couldn't disagree more," he wrote in his post.

Mr Hammond praised the warmth of Delhi people, saying, "I've met so many people here who have accepted me with open arms, introduced me to their friends and families, expecting nothing in return". He also expressed admiration for Delhi's "colourful and vibrant" streets, food and architecture, especially Akshardham Temple. "The architecture on display here is incredible! Like I said in the video I genuinely don't think I've ever seen anything like Akshardahm in my life. The attention to detail is truly unparalleled," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Further, the vlogger said Delhi is his most-visited city in India and it is where he feels most comfortable. "It's true that there's a lot of pollution, and that it's a bit chaotic. But nowhere is perfect, and to be honest I love the chaos, it's where I thrive!" Mr Hammond said.

"If you're go to India and you've only been to Kerala and Goa, or even places like Jaipur and Pushkar, you've missed out. Sure those places are beautiful but you need to experience EVERYTHING that India has to offer. The current metro area population of Delhi is 33 MILLION people you just have to experience what it's like to be in a place like that. If it's not for you that's ok but you have to try it at least once," he added.

Also Read | Watch: US Comedian's Hilarious Impersonation Of Trump In India Leaves Internet In Splits

Mr Hammond shared the clip a few days back. Since then his post has accumulated more than 13,000 likes and over 322,000 views.

Reacting to his video, one user wrote, "Nothing beats immersing yourself into a completely different culture."

"Damn, I am from India myself and never went to delhi because of the negativity online and the stories I heard from online forums. Maybe will make a visit with the fam after a few years," commented another.

"Thank you for spreading positivity. Nothing matches the vibrancy of India. Enjoy your time in India!" wrote a third user. "Thank for being the positive soul in and around where people just post negetivity things to get views," expressed another.