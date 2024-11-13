Watch: US Comedian's Hilarious Impersonation Of Trump In India Leaves Internet In Splits

Instagram users praised Mr Nasso for his "accurate" impersonation of Trump.

US-based comedian Austin Nasso is going viral online for his hilarious impersonation of US-President-elect Donald Trump during a fictional visit to India. In the video, shared on Instagram, Mr Nasso nails the Republican leader's mannerisms and tone, leaving social media users in stitches. The clip begins with the comedian quipping that Mr Trump would be amazed at the sight of "tuk-tuks" in the Asian country. "It's incredible they have tuk-tuks and tiny trucks. Wow. They're so tiny, they're like legos," Mr Nasso says while imitating the president-elect's voice.

The comedian then goes on to exclaim while mimicking Mr Trump's voice, "They have the most incredible cuisine we've ever seen. We love to see it." "Wow. Look at that. Wow. And their cities have sci-fi names- 'High-Tech City'. Wow. Look at that," he adds.

At one moment, while standing in front of the Lal Bagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru, Mr Nasso also channels Mr Trump's voice. "We love the Lal Bagh Botanical Garden. They have a lot of trees. And they also have plant and seed and also snail," he excitedly says. He even quips about pigeons in the area. "I'm at the house of pigeons. Quite frankly, the pigeons have been abandoned by society. They are the stray dogs of the sky," he adds.

The comedian shared the video earlier this month on November 2. Since then, the clip has garnered more than 30,000 likes and over 460,000 views. In the comments section, Instagram users praised Mr Nasso for his "accurate" impersonation of Mr Trump.

"The only time I find Trump cute is when Austin is impersonating him," wrote one user. "Finally Indian version of trump uploaded This is amazing a great guy i ever seen in my life is austin nasso. he is great entertainer," commented another.

"Brilliant I have to always show my kids your impressions as we think they're so good. (We live in London and are watching the US election with interest )," said a third user.

"You're so entertaining. Have you ever done your impersonation for Trump himself? I bet he would eat it up! Lol," wrote a fourth.

"Hysterical . My favorite President Trump impersonation and the best. For real," commented one Instagrammer. "I just cannot get over the accuracy of your mimicry. It is so spot on. Those who say you're more Trumpian than Trump himself, are correct!" added another.

Notably, Donald Trump will be sworn in at the presidential inauguration on 20 January 2025, at which point he legally assumes the power and responsibilities of the presidency.