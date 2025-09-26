'Digital Garba': Content Creator Dances With Photos Of NRI Friends During Navratri

Many Indians living abroad often miss out on the vibrant celebrations and cultural traditions that define festivals like Navratri. The colours, music, community dances, and shared excitement that make these occasions so special in India are hard to replicate overseas. Understanding this emotional void, Mumbai-based digital creator and actor Viraj Ghelani found a unique and heartwarming way to make his NRI friends feel included.

With over a million followers on Instagram, Ghelani decided to celebrate this Navratri differently. He performed a "digital garba" by printing out life-sized cutouts of two of his NRI friends and dancing with them during the festive celebrations. While he played garba in person, the printed photos represented his friends' presence, symbolising connection despite distance.

He shared the video on Instagram with a Hindi caption that translates to: "Tag someone you'd want to organise a digital Garba for, because they're missing the real fun."

Watch the video here:

The gesture quickly went viral on social media, resonating with many who understood the feeling of being away from home during festivals. However, the Instagram post also drew a mix of reactions in the comments section.

"All these schemes are available only in this country; India is not for beginners," commented a user.

"In California we play garba for months, not just 9 days. And that too in person, not digital. Hahaha, but thank you for your kindness," wrote another user.

"We want to see more garba videos of yours," commented a third user.