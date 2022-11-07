Diesel's Rs 74,000 Skirt Leaves Internet Fuming

The product was part of Diesel's fall/winter 2022 collection.

A fashion product launched by Italian luxury retail company Diesel has given social media heartburn because of its design. The product in the eye of the storm is a belt/skirt, which fastens as a Velcro enclosure. According to Independent, it debuted as part of the brand's fall/winter 2022 collection and has a price tag of 795 pounds (Rs 74,572). This chunky low-waist belt "can be worn as a micro-mini skirt", the outlet quoted Diesel as saying. But social media is confused.

One TikTok user shared a video on the platform, unboxing the product and reviewing it. According to Independent, it has been viewed four million times.

The video has also appeared on other social media platforms like Twitter and is gaining traction there.

In the video, user Adrienne Reau is heard saying that the product "feels like rubber". And the opening and closing via Velcro "brings down the quality" of the item.

The TikToker further said that she attempted to wear the skirt outside the house but found the product was too impractical when walking and sitting, and she had to go home after 20 minutes.

"I'm really disappointed because I'm obsessed with this skirt but for all of those reasons, I think I'm going to be returning it," the social media user said.

Others were equally appalled by the design. "I'm sorry but I think anyone that buys that diesel skirt deserves to be bullied or jumped or both," commented one user.

The mini-skirts from the brand come in two colours - gray and cherry red.

In August, another bizarre fashion accessory from Balenciaga made the internet aghast. The luxury fashion house launched 'trash pouches' priced at $1,790 (Rs 1.4 lakh). The bag was featured in Balenciaga's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Models walked the ramp clutching it in their hands.

