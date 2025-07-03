10 Legendary Cars You Can't Drive In Capital, Courtesy Delhi Fuel Ban

With pollution levels remaining a serious concern, the Delhi government has tightened its stance on older vehicles. A new guideline bans 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles from plying on city roads. This Delhi car ban has massive implications for enthusiasts and used car buyers. If you're living in Delhi-NCR, several well-loved vehicles are now off-limits - not just to drive, but even to purchase. From iconic sedans to rugged SUVs, here's a list of 10 iconic vehicles that have, unfortunately, become museum pieces in the capital.

1. Gen 1 Toyota Fortuner

Launched in 2009, the first-generation Toyota Fortuner quickly gained a cult following for its butch looks, off-road capability, and reliability. The 3.0-litre diesel engine was the powerhouse many buyers craved. However, since it's been over a decade since its debut, most early units fall under the 10-year diesel ban and are no longer road legal in Delhi.

2. Mitsubishi Pajero SFX

The Pajero SFX was once the poster SUV of rugged charm and long-distance touring. Its go-anywhere capability, tall stance, and legendary rally-bred DNA earned it fans across the country. Sadly, Mitsubishi exited the Indian market, and the Pajero SFX was discontinued around 2012-13, making it fall well within the diesel ban zone today. So, planning to drive it on Delhi roads will be fatal for the car.

3. Honda Accord V6

The V6-powered Honda Accord wasn't just a luxury sedan - it was a sleeper performance car in disguise. With silky-smooth power delivery and a surprisingly quick 3.0-litre petrol engine, it won hearts. But since the model was phased out in India before 2013, it now crosses the 15-year petrol limit, making it unusable in Delhi, amidst this fuel ban.

4. Second-Gen Skoda Superb (PQ46)

Known for its limousine-like rear seat comfort and powerful engine options, the second-gen Superb was a big hit among executives and enthusiasts alike. Launched in 2009 and replaced by a newer-gen version in 2016, earlier diesel variants now fall under Delhi's fuel-age radar.

5. Skoda Laura

A sporty sibling to the Octavia, the Skoda Laura offered engaging dynamics, powerful engines, and a European driving experience. It was particularly loved in its 1.8 TSI and 2.0 TDI avatars. The model was phased out in 2013, making it a non-starter under the current fuel-age norms. As a matter of fact, this is by far the most-tuned car in the Indian car scene, with certain examples belting out close to 500 horsepower.

6. Volkswagen Polo Cross

The Cross Polo was a rugged-looking version of the standard hatchback, aimed at urban buyers who wanted SUV styling in a compact form. With cladding, roof rails, and raised stance, it was quirky but didn't last long. It was sold in limited numbers and discontinued around 2016, meaning diesel versions are nearing the ban mark.

7. Ford Fiesta

The Fiesta was a true driver's car. Known for its steering feel and balance, the diesel variant especially built a loyal following. With Ford now having exited India and the car discontinued in 2014, it now falls within the diesel ban bracket.

8. Maruti SX4

Maruti's attempt at a premium sedan, the SX4, offered high ground clearance, decent performance, and a "men are back" marketing campaign that stuck. It had petrol and diesel options, both of which are now aged out, as the model was discontinued in 2014. Making this capable Maruti Suzuki a defunct set of wheels for those living in Delhi.

9. Tata Safari Dicor

Before the Harrier-based Safari, there was the iconic Dicor - a proper ladder-frame, rear-wheel-drive SUV loved for its commanding road presence and rugged appeal. It went off the shelves around 2014, making its diesel heart illegal on Delhi roads now.

10. Hyundai Santa Fe

The Santa Fe brought a premium feel and AWD confidence to Hyundai's India lineup. It wasn't a big seller, but those who bought it swore by its comfort and torque-rich engine. Discontinued in 2017, most of the early diesel models now sit on the edge, or just beyond the 10-year mark.

A Sad Move For Enthusiasts

These cars were more than just metal. They were loved for their character. But under Delhi's strict fuel-age laws, they are now relics. If you spot one in the classifieds, admire it, but think twice before buying it in NCR.