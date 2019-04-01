Denim Underwear For Rs 21,000? The Internet Can't Stop Trolling It

The denim underwear, which retails for a cool $315 - or approximately Rs 21,800 - took the Internet by storm over the weekend.

Offbeat | | Updated: April 01, 2019 13:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Denim Underwear For Rs 21,000? The Internet Can't Stop Trolling It

Denim underwear is the latest in a long line of bizarre fashion trends.


Weird denim trends are now almost a separate fashion category in themselves, thanks to the eyeball-grabbing tactics of various brands. Over the years, puzzled shoppers and unsuspecting netizens have been surprised with thong jeans, upside-down shorts and extreme cutout jeans, among other bizarre items. Adding to that list is Y/Project's "Denim Panties" - which is exactly what they sound like: underwear crafted out of denim.

The denim underwear, which retails for a cool $315 - or approximately Rs 21,800 - took the Internet by storm over the weekend. On Twitter, many asked where they could be worn, while others wondered why they had to exist at all.

Jokes were cracked

And people had a great time mocking the denim underwear

According to Mashable, the underwear is part of a collection called Denim Five Ways. Available through Ssense, they even come with a colour option - you can choose between navy and black denim underwear.

What do you think of this trend? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news




Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

denim underwearbizarre fashionDenim

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISRONipsey HussleArvind KejriwalDelhiElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShashi TharoorSambit PatraApril FoolSensexNote 5 ProGames of ThronesWhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................