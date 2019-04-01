Denim Underwear For Rs 21,000? The Internet Can't Stop Trolling It

Denim underwear is the latest in a long line of bizarre fashion trends.

Weird denim trends are now almost a separate fashion category in themselves, thanks to the eyeball-grabbing tactics of various brands. Over the years, puzzled shoppers and unsuspecting netizens have been surprised with thong jeans, upside-down shorts and extreme cutout jeans, among other bizarre items. Adding to that list is Y/Project's "Denim Panties" - which is exactly what they sound like: underwear crafted out of denim.

The denim underwear, which retails for a cool $315 - or approximately Rs 21,800 - took the Internet by storm over the weekend. On Twitter, many asked where they could be worn, while others wondered why they had to exist at all.

who woke up one day, said “I'm going to make underwear made of denim,” and genuinely believed it was a good idea — audrey ☻ (@audreydrewry) March 30, 2019

Jokes were cracked

[arriving in hell]



me: i didn't know i'd have to wear what i died in forever



satan: where did you even find denim underwear — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) March 30, 2019

And people had a great time mocking the denim underwear

To what occasion can you actually wear denim panties??? pic.twitter.com/Qb0u0Bn7ai — lil power move (@DopeLifeOfTot) March 26, 2019

I laughed out loud at this and my parents asked what I was laughing at



“denim underwear” — Prue (@pruefus) March 30, 2019

Someone came up with denim underwear.



In this economy? — Rusty (@GayDeceiver) April 1, 2019

According to Mashable, the underwear is part of a collection called Denim Five Ways. Available through Ssense, they even come with a colour option - you can choose between navy and black denim underwear.

What do you think of this trend? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.