Twitter In Disbelief Over 'Extreme Cut Out Jeans'. Guess What? They're Sold Out

Introducing the 'extreme cut out jeans', the wild cousin of the socially-acceptable slightly-distressed denims. The jeans, sold by an LA-based company, are literally just the seams, the zip and some barely-there fabric that covers - well - nothing. The company, however, was kind enough to include pockets. The jeans, for the lack of a better word, might be low on the amount of fabric used but not the price tag! A pair of jeans cost a whopping US$168, or Rs 11,000.
Are you shocked? So was Twitter!
What hell is this Carmar Denim pic.twitter.com/EHppkMcIej— KittyCaffeinato (@KittyCaffeinato) May 1, 2018
When you want to go to the beach but denim is life. #carmarhttps://t.co/Jun6E3Uhwq— Alistaire Ong (@MaybeAlistaire) May 1, 2018
Women: look can we just get pockets— M'Baeku (@SwollDan_) May 3, 2018
CarmarDenim: no problem, we got you fam...
For me, it's full denim exoskeleton or nothing.— John Carruthers (@UTChicago) May 2, 2018
It's hilarious but it's a joke right!!!— Heather Shutkever (@hdsh1) May 2, 2018
And you'd be naive to think the jeans had no takers as it is already sold out on the brand's website.
The best part about this denim is you really don't hv to unzip it to pee#Carmarpic.twitter.com/bRT5nc8Lcg— (@DhaOnez) May 1, 2018
The jeans look strikingly similar to the 'thong jeans' that were seen at a fashion show last year in Tokyo.
Feeling uneasy with the 'extreme cut out' jeans? Here's the 'wild thang lace up pants', except everyone pointed out that the 'pants' aspect of the garment is conspicuously missing.
The stringy jeans made up primarily of shoe laces were ridiculed on social media.
"What is even the point of pants," a person wrote on Instagram. Another said, "Lol I'm sorry but these are not 'pants'".
CommentsA third wrote, "I can just walk around with underwear and it will do the job".
And more in ridiculous fashion, don't forget the time Nordstrom tried to sell us all fake muddy jeans for Rs 29,000.
