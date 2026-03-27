'Denim-Diaper' Wearing Kangaroo On The Run After Escaping Wisconsin Petting Zoo

A denim diaper-wearing kangaroo is on the run in the US after it escaped from Sunshine Farm petting zoo in Necedah, Wisconsin. Popularly known as Chesney, the kangaroo pulled off a "full-on prison break", according to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office. The fugitive marsupial was last spotted strutting around "23rd & 9th" with the department claiming that it was hopping like it was training for the Olympics.

Sunshine Farm, located about 90 miles from Madison, alerted about Chesney's escape on Wednesday (Mar 25). Despite drone searches, the mammal remains on the run as no significant leads were found, according to a report in the New York Post.

"Only in Wisconsin would we wake up to “Have you seen this kangaroo?” Yes, Chesney the kangaroo has pulled a full-on prison break from Sunshine Farm in Necedah. Last seen bouncing through the area of 23rd & 9th like he's training for the Olympics," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

"His owners are out searching with a drone, which feels like peak 2026 energy — but honestly, whatever helps get this handsome guy home."

Both the owners and the department highlighted that Chesney might be scared since he has never ventured outside on his own. Those approaching him must remain cautious and not "challenge him to a boxing match".

Though the pictures released show Chensey wearing the stylish diaper, he is currently out without the pants, which allows him to easily blend into the surroundings.

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Capybara On The Run

Chesney is not the only animal on the run in recent weeks. In the UK, a nine-month-old capybara named Samba escaped from Marwell Zoo near Winchester, a day after arriving from Suffolk last week. Samba arrived at the zoo alongside her companion, Tango from Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park in Ipswich.

They were both being held in a temporary enclosure while undergoing standard health checks. During this period, keepers realised that the new capybaras had escaped the enclosure. While Tango was found hiding in the bushes, Samba remains on the run, with authorities launching a full-scale search operation.

"So far we have been unsuccessful in finding her, but as the dogs have picked up her scent on both days, we are keeping everything crossed that we can pinpoint her location as soon as possible," the zoo stated.

Marwell Zoo stated that as of the last update, there had been three confirmed sightings, backed by photo and video evidence, all within a similar area, indicating that the capybara was hiding somewhere close.