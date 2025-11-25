Delhi Restaurateur Claims Zomato Listed His Restaurant As "Unavailable", Company Responds

A Delhi-based restaurent owner has raised this concern, claiming that his restaurant is shown as unavailable even when others nearby are open. Gagandeep Singh Sapra, who runs Tadka Rani restaurant in Greater Kailash 1, Delhi, alleges that Zomato repeatedly shows his restaurant as "unavailable" on the app. He shared a video to illustrate his allegation.

In the screen recording, Sapra opens the Zomato app and searches for "Tadka Rani," where the restaurant appears unavailable. He then searches for other nearby restaurants, all of which appear available for orders.

In his post on X, he said the video clearly shows how rider allocation is being controlled. He mentioned that his restaurant is shown as unavailable during peak hours, while other restaurants located 50 meters away continue to receive riders.

He also said he has been complaining about this problem for 31 days, but no solution has been found.

Check out the post here:

Here's video proof of how rider allocation is being manipulated at @zomato .



For 31 days we've escalated this, and nothing has changed. Our restaurant is repeatedly shown as ‘unavailable' at peak hours while nearby outlets within 50 meters keep getting riders.



This isn't… pic.twitter.com/syHpTkvVsi — Gagandeep Singh Sapra (@TheBigGeek) November 23, 2025

In the comments to his post, Sapra also alleged that Zomato is showing his restaurant as unavailable to increase commissions. He stated that Zomato already charges over 52% of sales and is attempting to increase this further. He alleged a system glitch and also mentioned Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato's parent company, Eternal.

Zomato's Response

After the complaint came to light, Aditya Mangal, Zomato's Food Delivery CEO, responded to Sapra's post, stating that the matter would be investigated.