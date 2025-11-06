Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For November 7 Due To Baba Bageshwar Dham's 'Pad Yatra'

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a major traffic advisory for Friday, November 7, 2025, due to the "Pad Yatra" led by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The procession will begin at 11:00 am from the Adhya Katyayani Temple in Chhatarpur and will proceed to the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the procession will include over 50,000 devotees and a large number of vehicles. To manage the traffic flow in view of the heavy crowds and vehicular pressure, the Delhi Traffic Police have implemented extensive restrictions and route diversions, especially in the Mehrauli and Chhatarpur areas of South Delhi.

Restricted Routes

Traffic will be restricted on several routes throughout the day. Light motor vehicles (LMVs) and private vehicles will be stopped or diverted if necessary.

Y-Point, Chhatarpur Dera Mod (SSN Marg) from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

CDR Chowk Y-Point, Chhatarpur from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Zir Khod Dera Mod from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM on November 7 and from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM on November 8

Parking will not be permitted between CDR Chowk and Dera Mandi and Zir Khod from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on November 7th. Vehicles parked on these routes will be removed, and legal action will be taken.

Alternative Routes For Commuters

The police have suggested several alternative routes to avoid traffic jams:

Those traveling to Faridabad via SSN Marg can take MG Road via CDR Chowk.

Those traveling to Gurugram via Zir Khod Road can use Mandi Road via CDR Chowk.

Vehicles traveling from Dera Village towards Chhatarpur can take Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

Instructions For Emergency Services

All emergency service vehicles, such as the Delhi Police, Fire Brigade, and Ambulance, will be allowed to travel on restricted routes while on duty.

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested citizens to plan their travel in advance, use public transportation, and follow digital signboards and social media updates for traffic information.