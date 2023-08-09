Delhi Man Quits Job On First Day Due To Long Commute, Sparks Debate

Notably, he resides in the northwest part of Delhi, while his job is in Gurugram (Representational pic)

These days, several employees have been sharing accounts of their professional lives on social media, including the challenges they face at their workplaces. The posts which garner the most attention are usually job-quitting stories as they resonate with a lot of users.

Recently, an employee residing in New Delhi shared that he quit his job on the first day, owing to a long commute, sparking a discussion on Reddit. He reasoned that he left his job because he felt it would be ''too much travel'' for him between his workplace and home. He further mentioned that changing home was not an option for him, and he was only getting 3 hours of free time apart from sleeping hours at his home.

Notably, he resides in the northwest part of Delhi, while his job is in Gurugram.

He wrote, ''Got a job in a decent company with decent pay. They wanted people and hired me instantly after some rounds of interviews. I got excited as it was my first job but realized it would be too much to travel. I live in the northwest part of Delhi (Pink line) and the job was based on "Moulsari Avenue". I wanted the on-site exposure since I'm a hella introvert. Upon some calculations, I realized I'll only be at home for 3 hours (considering the office work + commute). Also, it would cost around 5k monthly ka for traveling. I can't relocate.

He also asked for suggestions from other Reddit users, as to what he should do, as most of the well-settled companies are in Gurugram.

Needless to say, his post received a lot of comments, with many narrating their own commute struggles and calling his experience quite ''common'' and his decision ''silly''. Some asked him to relocate near his office, while others advised him to be mature and utilise his travel time efficiently. Others reminded him that it's quite okay to undertake a few challenges at the beginning of one's career.

One user shared his experience and wrote, ''I travel to Gurgaon from Ghaziabad. 120-130 minutes per side. Have some colleagues who travel from around your area. The best advice I got from a senior is to take my books while I travel in the metro. Have been doing so for 6 years almost. Recommend the same! Best utilisation of time.''

Another wrote, ''This, you gotta work hard, do some sacrifices(long commute in this case) in initial years. Once you get expertise in the field you'll be pretty comfortable later.''

A third said, ''Bro, half of Delhi travels to Gurugram hai daily! U gotta hustle to earn big.''

The user later edited the post and said that based on the reactions he got, he believes the decision was impulsive. ''I did wrong. I didn't know every other person travels this much. I had no one to talk to so I took an impulsive decision. I'll do better and the next time I will grab any other opportunity I'll get. Thanks, guys,'' he wrote.

