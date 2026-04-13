"Delhi 2/10, Manali 9/10": Russian Woman's Safety Scorecard Of Indian Cities Goes Viral

A travel reel by Russian tourist Alisa has ignited an online debate after she shared her personal safety ratings across several Indian cities. Her rankings placed Delhi at the bottom with a stark 2/10, making it the lowest-rated destination on her list. Close behind was Agra, which received 3/10, reflecting her discomfort in the city best known for the Taj Mahal. In sharp contrast, the hill destinations of Rishikesh and Manali topped her list, each earning an impressive 9/10. These locations, known for their laid-back atmosphere and scenic surroundings, were described as places where she felt significantly more at ease.

Other cities fared moderately well. Jaipur scored 8/10, while Jodhpur received 7/10, indicating largely positive experiences. Goa, a major tourist hotspot, also secured 8/10, suggesting a generally comfortable stay.

"My honest rating, judge for yourself," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Her assessment resonated with many social media users in India, some of whom agreed that safety concerns in cities like Delhi are a reality not just for foreign visitors but for locals as well. While several users found the low rating for the capital unsurprising, some joked that a "2" was actually quite generous.

One user wrote, "In Delhi even boys don't feel safe."

Another said, "As an Indian I am sure it's a perfect rating."

A third joked, "Please don't spread false information. 2 is a very high rating for Delhi."

Others argued that such rankings are subjective and shaped by individual experiences. They highlighted that safety in any city can vary widely depending on factors such as neighbourhood, time of day, and personal awareness.

A fourth added, "If you ever visit India again, I suggest you visit the Northeast part of India, places like Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, etc. Compared to other parts of India, it is more safe, clean, and has distinct cultures that are similar to Southeast Asia

A fifth stated, "As an Indian citizen, it's really good to see that you have travelled here, and I hope your trip is memorable. We accept your ratings and feedback, and as Indian people, we will try to fix it individually so the next time you come, ratings can be improved. God bless you, ma'am."