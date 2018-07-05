Dancing Uncle Is Back. This Time He's Grooving To Hrithik's Hit Number

Watch his amazing performance on 'Kaho na pyaar hai'

Offbeat | (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 05, 2018 16:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dancing Uncle Is Back. This Time He's Grooving To Hrithik's Hit Number

India's very own "dancing uncle", Sanjeev Srivastava, is back with new moves.

India's very own "dancing uncle", Sanjeev Srivastava, is back with new moves and is setting the Internet on fire as he grooves to Hrithik Roshan's hit number. In his earlier video, which went massively viral, he was seen dancing to Govinda's songs. This time, he has amped up his dancing game and chosen Hrithik Roshan's hit track 'Kaho na pyaar hai'. A video of the dance that he posted on Twitter on July 3 has already received over 1,300 'likes'.

"Dancing uncle" became an overnight sensation last month after a video of his dance at a wedding went viral. The video was watched millions of times and earned him much praise.

Taking to his Twitter, the dancing star uploaded a video and wrote in Hindi,"I dedicate this video to dancing legend @iHrithik."

Watch the video below:

Hrithik Roshan is known as one of the finest dancers in Bollywood and "dancing uncle" managed to match steps with him perfectly. This time too, his dance video has earned him plenty of praise:

Dancing Uncle or Sanjeev Shrivastava, 46, is an electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh. The video that got him viral fame was shot on May 12 as he danced during his brother-in-law's sangeet in Gwalior. It was even shared by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Watch that performance below:

Let us know what you think of his latest performance using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Dancing Unclemp professorDance Video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................