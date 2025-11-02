"Cried, Burnt A Lot Of Money": Delhi Entrepreneur Shares Emotional Journey Behind His Success

Delhi-based entrepreneur Kawaljeet Singh has opened up about the challenges he faced while building his business. Singh, the founder and co-founder of several restaurants, revealed in a post on X that his journey to success was not easy. He recalled a time when he had stopped attending social events due to insufficient money. He explained that the journey was emotionally challenging, involving crying, skipping social events, and experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out).

He wrote, "People see me now opening every time new outlet but nobody knows I cried, burnt a lot of money, fought with my family, gave my whole Young age to this field."

Major FOMO bcz my MDI peers… https://t.co/xjDcG2bLar — Kawaljeet Singh (@kawal279) October 31, 2025

"Did not attend social gatherings because of my inner guilt of not making money," he added.

His story proves that success often comes with unseen struggles and sacrifices.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were inspired by his story, with many sharing words of encouragement and relatability. One user wrote, "Most of the success stories are filled with pain, doubt, and isolation. Keep growing paaji."

Another noted, "Going through the similar phase not sure If I will succeed or not. Let's see. Fingers crossed."

"This hit me hard. everyone only sees the wins but never the nights you spent doubting yourself or the relationships that got strained because you were too busy chasing something," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "True. And I don't think anyone could've made it big without going through the same emotions during the journey to scale!"