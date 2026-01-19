Couple In US Survived Six Cancer Diagnoses Between Them, Now Warns Others To Check Early

A husband and wife in North Carolina have faced cancer six times between them and are now using their experience to help others catch the disease early. David and Pat Penny of Johnston County have been married for over 51 years. David, formerly in the Army and a firefighter, has been diagnosed with cancer five times, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, sarcoma, and most recently, male breast cancer, a disease that is very rare in men, about 1%, reported People.com.

Pat says her husband should have died at age 30, but he embodies incredible courage and perseverance. She describes him as an "ever-ready bunny," always on the go.

David discovered his latest cancer diagnosis in the spring of 2025 while self-examining himself, noticing a small lump in his breast. He found it unusual. The following week, he underwent a lumpectomy, and his scans are now clear.

Pat was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram in 2009 at age 56. She explained that getting an appointment on time saved his life, as the cancer was deep-seated and if she had noticed it herself, it would have been too late.

Today, David and Pat are volunteers for the American Cancer Society. They share their story to inspire others to pay attention to their bodies and get regular checkups.

David says that no one knows your body as well as you do. If something feels wrong, don't put it off for a week or two.

