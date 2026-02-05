Couple Buys House Instead Of Throwing A Lavish Wedding, Gets Married Inside Their New Flat

A heartwarming story is making rounds on social media, showcasing a couple's practical approach to marriage and life. Instead of splurging on a lavish wedding, they chose to invest in their future by buying a new home. A video shared online shows the couple getting married inside their newly purchased house, surrounded by close family members and simple rituals, proving that true love shines brightest in simplicity.

The groom's brother explains that the family decided to skip the expensive wedding celebrations and instead used the money to buy a house. This decision allowed them to own a home and start their new life on a stable footing. The video highlights the couple's commitment to prioritising love and stability over extravagant displays of wealth, which is common in Indian families.

"The couple skipped expensive wedding celebrations and instead used the saved money to buy a house. The couple then performed their wedding pheras inside their new home, choosing long-term security over a lavish wedding," the video was captioned on Instagram.

"Practical Decision"

The clip has sparked a lively discussion online, with many praising the couple's practical and financially smart decision. Some have pointed out that with rising property prices and living expenses, prioritising housing security over lavish celebrations is a sensible choice. Others have debated whether this trend may become more common in the future.

One user wrote, "People need to understand, marriage is not about wasting 10 years of hard-earned money."

Another commented, "Society is the root of the biggest problem in a person's life. Life becomes really tough when one has to balance family responsibilities with societal expectations ... Btw, best decision."

"Maturity is saving money for the future and your own house, not wasting it on a big wedding," a third user added.

A fourth user stated, "Wonderful start of life...great way to save and invest wisely."