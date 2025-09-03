"Simply Rent": Finfluencer Advises Against Buying A Home In Indian Metros, Sparks Debate

For many, owning a home is a cherished dream and a major life goal. However, soaring property prices in major Indian cities over the past five years have pushed many to opt for renting instead. The age-old debate of renting versus buying continues, with experts offering arguments for both sides.

A financial advisor recently ignited a fiery debate about the wisdom of buying property in Indian metros. In his tweet, Akshat Shrivastava argued that purchasing a home in cities like Gurgaon is a "worst mistake" due to builder-dominated markets driving up prices, overdevelopment straining infrastructure, and challenges in selling properties amid constant new developments. He advocated for renting instead, suggesting it offers "peaceful" living, while cautioning that metro properties may not withstand the test of time.

"Buying a property in an Indian Metro is going to be one of your worst mistakes: --- 1) The Entire market is builder-controlled (so you buy very expensive) 2) Overdevelopment is causing infrastructure issues (so the cities are becoming unlivable) 3) With constant new developments, selling your property becomes a challenge," he wrote.

"Simply rent, live peacefully. If you wish to own a home, buy something that will survive for the next 30 years. With Gurgaon properties, you can't really even say that," he added.

His stance has sparked a polarised response, with some users countering that owning a home has yielded significant returns, while others highlighted rental yields and appreciation as counterpoints to Mr Shrivastava's claims. Many users argued that buying a home builds long-term wealth and provides stability, as evidenced by the real estate sector's growth.

One user wrote, "The flat I bought 12 years back is now 5x It gave me a 15% CAGR return. No landlord can harass me or unilaterally increase rent steeply Gave me a peace of mind that helped me to grow exponentially. One home is a must; after that, keep playing the rent vs SIP arbitrage game."

Another said, "2 years back bought a decent 2BHK in Wakad for nearly ₹1 Cr. Today, not only the value appreciated significantly, but also getting ₹30K/month in rent. That's a 3.6% rental yield, which is before factoring in appreciation. Show me where your so-called “peaceful renting” matches that wealth creation."

A third commented, "And yet property prices have gone up multifold If something you feel is very expensive, and yet it has stayed that way for way too long, probably ur theory is wrong."