68-Year-Old Woman With Rs 25 Crore Lived Like She Was Broke, Until Her Advisor Stepped In

A powerful story shared by CPA and retirement planner Kurt Suppe on X (formerly Twitter) is resonating widely, shedding light on a common but often unspoken retirement challenge spending paralysis.

Suppe detailed the case of a 68-year-old client with a net worth of $2.8 million (approximately Rs 25 Crore), including a fully paid-off $950,000 home. Despite her significant financial security, she was living off just $38,000 annually from Social Security, bringing coupons to restaurants, and denying herself even basic comforts.

"I'm not taking money from my retirement accounts. I need that for emergencies," she told him, reflecting a deep-seated fear of spending principal a mindset instilled by her Depression-era parents who retired with pensions and passed away in their 70s.

— Kurt Supe, CPA & Retirement Planner (@KurtSupeCPA) November 25, 2025

After months of resistance, Suppe finally convinced her to take distributions, withdrawing $120,000 annually from her portfolio a sustainable 4.3% rate. The change has been transformative: she now visits her grandkids in Phoenix quarterly, took them to Disney World, and no longer stresses over everyday spending.

Suppe concluded his post with a sobering reminder: "You don't get a prize for dying with the most money." The viral post, which has garnered over 5 million views, sparked a lively debate online.

One user commented that even with significant wealth, they wouldn't want an expensive house and could live comfortably on $38,000 a year, suggesting the woman wasn't necessarily miserable.

Another shared their own story, saying they're 36, financially well-off, and prefer living modestly, choosing instead to save for their niece and nephew. Responding to this, financial planner Kurt Supe acknowledged the value of such frugality during the wealth-building phase, but noted that once someone accumulates significant assets and retires, they may need to "retrain" themselves to enjoy spending.