Viral: A Kathak Dancer's Performance On Hope Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A Delhi-based woman's performance symbolising hope in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus crisis has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with thousands. Kathak dancer Mrinalini has wowed many with her interpretive dance performance set to a poem narrated by Kuldeep Mishra.

Three days ago, Mrinalini took to Instagram to share the video which shows her performing to the Hindi poem that promises hope in the midst of the crisis. The poem urges people to stay in during the nationwide lockdown, assuring them that the gentle breeze of spring would still enter through the open windows of their locked homes and that very soon, things would go back to normal.

Very soon, children will be seen playing on the streets again, and very soon, old friends will meet again, the poem assures listeners.

Mrinalini's "impromptu choreography" to the poem has become a viral hit online. Her performance has collected over 35,000 views on the photo and video sharing platform.

"India Fights Corona," she wrote while sharing the five-minute-long performance. "Did an impromptu choreography to find escape in dance during this time."

Watch the Kathak performance below:

Since being shared online, Mrinalini's dance video has garnered hundreds of comments complimenting the performance and thanking her for the message of hope.

"This is so beautiful and positive," wrote one person in the comments section. "Best thing I have seen in this quarantine," said another. "This is so beautiful and inspiring during these trying times," an Instagram user remarked.

Recently, a picture of a newborn baby in Italy became a symbol of hope in the European nation worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

