In Coronavirus-Hit Italy, Newborn Baby Becomes Symbol Of Hope

A newborn baby has become a symbol of hope in Italy.

With the words "Andra tutto bene" or "Everything is going to be all right" written on its nappy, a newborn baby in Italy has become a symbol of hope in the country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after China.

A photograph of the newborn baby was shared by the Niguarda Hospital in Milan on March 16, and it has since gone viral online. The hospital, while sharing the photograph on Facebook, described it as proof that life does not stop in difficult times.

"Life is stronger than everything!" the hospital wrote, according to a translation provided by Facebook. "Welcome to all the babies that are born during these difficult days... You are proof that life doesn't stop!"

The accompanying photograph shows the infant in its hospital crib, its nappy illustrated with a rainbow and the words "Andra tutto bene".

Since being shared online two days ago, the photograph has gone viral online. On Facebook, it has collected more than 5,700 'shares' and over 3,600 'likes', along with hundreds of comments praising the image and the message.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the death count from the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has increased in the last 24 hours by 345 to 2,503. The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, also rose to 31,506 from a previous 27,980. This occurs as 60 million Italians face a coronavirus country-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.



