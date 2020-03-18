Watch: This Hand-Washing Dance By Kerala Police Is A Viral Hit

Kerala Police demonstrated the correct way to wash hands in a viral dance video.

The World Health Organisation, which has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, has advised people to wash their hands with soap regularly to avoid infection. To reiterate the importance of washing hands and the role it can play in containing the spread of the the highly infectious virus, Kerala Police prepared a fun dance that has left social media users in splits. A video of cops dancing in the instructional video has now gone viral on Facebook with thousands of 'likes', 'shares' and comments.

Coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets if the infected person coughs and sneezes. Public health officials and organisations recommend washing hands thoroughly and properly at regular intervals, along with practicing social distancing, as an effective preventive measure against COVID-19.

The Kerala Police video, which was shared on Tuesday by State Police Media Centre Kerala, shows cops using dance steps to demonstrate the right way to wash hands. The 1.04-second clip features six policemen as they shake a leg to the hit song Kalakkatha from the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared online a day ago, Kerala Police's hand washing dance has collected more than 8 lakh views on Facebook, along with 28,000 'shares' and over 2,000 of comments praising the initiative.

"Such a motivating as well as educating video," wrote one person in the comments section. "Great choreography," another praised, while a third added: "Good initiative."

Kerala has 24 positive cases for coronavirus, with three new cases being reported on Monday.