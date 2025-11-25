Constitution Day Of India: History And Importance Of "Samvidhan Diwas"

India observes Constitution Day every year on November 26 to honour the creation of the Constitution and the efforts of the leaders who shaped it. Constitution day of India is also known as "Samvidhan Diwas". November 26 marks the official adoption of the Constitution of India. This date marks India's transition from a colonial legal system to its own governance structure. This day reflects India's commitment to democracy, justice and the rule of law and inspires citizens to embrace the values enshrined in the Constitution.

History Of Constitution Day

Following the Government of India Act 1935, it was realised that India needed clear rules to establish a sovereign and democratic republic.

As part of continued efforts in this direction, the Constituent Assembly was formed in December 1946. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was elected its President, and later became the country's first President.

The Assembly consisted of 389 members and included prominent leaders such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru. The Constituent Assembly first met on December 9, 1946, and Dr. Ambedkar was entrusted with the responsibility of drafting the Constitution.

After 2 years, 11 months of hard work, Dr. Ambedkar presented the draft Constitution to the Assembly in 1948. This draft was discussed in eleven sessions for more than two years. With some changes, the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949.

It came into effect on January 26, 1950, and Republic Day has been celebrated annually since that day.

Constitution Day reminds us of the vision of the Constituent Assembly and the principles that continue to guide India's progress as a strong democratic nation.