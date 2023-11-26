Constitution Day Of India: Know Why Do We Celebrate Samvidhan Divas

Constitution Day 2023: The Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Constitution Day 2023: India celebrates Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas on November 26. This year marks the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly and played an important role in the drafting of the Constitution. Earlier, this day was celebrated as Law Day but in 2015 the Indian government modified Law Day as Constitution Day.

November 26 marks the day when India adopted its constitution in the year 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

BR Ambedkar, known for championing the cause of the downtrodden, was the head of the committee that finalised the draft of the Indian Constitution. The completion of the draft had taken 2 years, 11 months and 17 days.

Meanwhile, BR Ambedkar's statue will be installed on the Supreme Court premises. It is reported that President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the statue at 10.30 am on Sunday and the occasion will be telecast live.

In most places across the country, small or big cities, towns and villages, statues of BR Ambedkar are seen with raised hands, inspiring people to move forward.

The statue is being installed on the Supreme Court premises following an initiative by Chief Justice Chandrachud, people familiar with the matter said.

The statue of BR Ambedkar, in a lawyer's dress, stands 7 feet tall on a 3-foot base stand. A copy of the Constitution is seen on his hand.



