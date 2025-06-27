"Considering Returning To India": Man Seeks Reddit's Advice After Failing To Find Job In US Post-Master's

An Indian man recently turned to Reddit for advice after struggling to find a job in the US post-Master's, and is now considering returning to India. In his post, titled "Not able to get a job in USA and flying back to India," the user, who goes by the handle @Belly_fat_, shared that he spent over three years working in India before taking a sabbatical in 2023 to pursue a Master's degree in the US. "I completed my degree in 1.5 years, and have been job hunting for the past 6 months-but haven't had any success due to the tough market," he wrote.

Now, with a saturated job market and visa constraints, the user said he is considering returning to India and rejoining his former employer. However, he said that even that option seems uncertain. "The new bench policy-where employees on bench for more than 35 days may be let go-has made me anxious. With the current high bench count, I'm worried I might not get a project in time, and risk losing that job too," he said.

Concluding his post, the Redditor wrote, "It feels like I might end up losing both-my US dream and my position at (the) company. I'm really confused and would appreciate any guidance or suggestions."

The post has gone viral. In the comments section, while some users shared that they are facing challenges, others offered advice.

"I'm a UCLA grad and am jobless as well man. Completely relate," wrote one user.

"Understand your point. Same here, had a verbal offer rescinded. Interviewed for top tech firms only to be blown away by the sheer level of questions being asked now," said another.

"Man! Im trying to find job in Canada as well its been 1 year since I've got my work permit. I'm afraid now after reading your post," shared a third user.

Offering advice, another said, "Take any project that comes your way instead of thinking, 'I have a US degree and this work is beneath me.'" Another echoed the sentiment: "Second this. You do it by taking less than Market Price and improve your portfolio."

"Stay in the U.S dude, just hang in there a little while longer," suggested one user.

"It's only 6 months. If you don't have much financial issue. Try until you can legally. Just don't overstay," commented another.