"Why Would They...": Job Seeker Ghosted After 8 Interview Rounds, Shares Pain In Viral Post

A Redditor has lamented about the reality of modern-day job hunting, where they underwent eight rounds of interviews over several months, spending time and resources in the process, only to be ghosted by the recruiter. In a now-viral post titled "I got ghosted after 8 interviews. Why do companies do this?", the user detailed his experience, with others also sharing their plight.

"I went through 7 rounds of interviews with a company, followed by a month of complete silence. Then the recruiter reached out asking me to do an additional round because of an organisational change, the role now had a new hiring manager. Since I had already invested so much time, I agreed," wrote the user in the r/recrutinghell subreddit.

The OP revealed that he was ghosted despite the company trying to fill that particular role for over eight months. Exasperated by the ordeal, the user sought help from the internet to overcome the setback.

"Not to make this a therapy session, but this whole experience has left me feeling really sad this past week. I spent months in this process, and they couldn't even send a simple rejection email? How hard is that? I believe I was one of their top candidates," they wrote.

"Why else would they circle back a month after the initial rounds? How to get over this?"

'Lot of micromanaging'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the OP whilst sharing their experiences with the recruiters who tend to be heartless in most scenarios.

"I do not engage with any company that requires that many interviews. It hints that there is a lot of micromanaging going on," said one user, while another added: "All you can really do is take it for what it is, interview experience. I've learned a lot from each failed interview and it helps me get further."

A third commented: "When did job hunting go from one or two interviews to a multi stage process? I saw in a job advert recently that their recruitment stages take 8 weeks, 8 weeks!"

A fourth said: "Spent 4 months on multiple rounds of interviews with one company. Got ghosted. I am tired."