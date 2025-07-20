'1 km In 1 Hour': Bengaluru Resident's Rant Over Commute To Nearby Building

A Redditor's post has once again highlighted Bengaluru's 'nightmare' traffic problem, triggering an intense discussion as residents seek an end to their misery. Despite being the technology hub of the country, Bengaluru has become infamous for its traffic snarls, forcing residents to spend hours commuting.

The user shared how their commute to a nearby building that they can see from their balcony took over an hour to complete.

"I honestly can't take this anymore. The traffic and infrastructure in Bangalore have reached comical levels of dysfunction," the OP wrote in the r/bangalore subreddit.

"There's a building I can literally see from my balcony, probably less than a kilometre away as the crow flies. But thanks to a never-ending traffic jam, it took me 1 hour and 15 minutes to get there on a two-wheeler," the user wrote, adding that walking wasn't an option as they had luggage and that there are no footpaths either.

Troubled by the daily hassle, the user suggested that companies in the IT hub needed to put their hand up and pitch in somehow.

"Not long-term infrastructure fixes, of course. But what if companies in key traffic-heavy zones: Deployed a few trained staff or volunteers on rotation to help manage traffic bottlenecks near their campuses?" they wrote.

'It's insane...'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users empathised with the OP while others said the companies were never going to take the initiative to solve the problem.

"Went to Church Street today after years to see what it was like. Huge mistake. Really regretted my decision," said one user while another added: "Yeah, totally feel you...It's insane how bad it's gotten. Even small steps from companies could make a difference."

A third commented: "Give Tax breaks to companies who gives permanent WFH option to employees, it has to come from Central Government. State Governments have a vested interest in people WFO."

Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, the city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue.

Peak-hour commutes can stretch hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.