"Females Only, Can Be Satan Worshipper": Bengaluru Woman's Apartment Rental Ad Goes Viral

A Bengaluru woman's unique apartment rental post is going viral for its mix of humour and blunt honesty about tenant criteria. In the post, the woman named Shivani shared that she was moving out of her "absolute favourite place" and wanted a female tenant to take over the master bedroom in her 3BHK apartment located near the Embassy Golf Links (EGL) area. "Perfect for anybody working in EGL, Domlur, Indiranagar, HAL, or travels to Bellandur via Wind Tunnel," she wrote. She also mentioned the rent at Rs 18,300, a refundable deposit of Rs 38,000, and a one-time setup cost of Rs 22,000. The house is fully furnished, has plenty of storage, is on an elevated ground floor, and offers excellent ventilation.

Apart from the property details, Ms Shivani mentioned one particular criterion that caught everyone's attention: "Female only, can be a smoker, non-vegetarian, satan worshiper. Everything accepted except unkindness," she said. The quirky tone of the post is what blew up online. The unusual acceptance of smokers and even satan-worshippers, paired with a hard line on basic decency, struck a chord with social media users.

Good samaritans of X, I'm moving out of my absolute favourite place in blr and looking for someone to replace me.



Location: EGL (perfect for anybody working in EGL, Domlur, Indiranagar, HAL, or travels to Bellandur via Wind Tunnel)



Occupancy: it's a 3bhk apartment, you'll be… pic.twitter.com/RBNTrysYwe — Shivani (@rooftopsodapop) August 6, 2025

In the following posts, Ms Shivani described the apartment's charm in detail. She also mentions two friendly dogs and a building cat. "I've had the time of my life in this house. Met two amazing people who turned from flatmates to friends. I have so many sweet memories and I really hope whoever moves in, loves it as much as I did," she wrote.

Later, she said that many people had shown interest. So, she was going to show the flat on August 8 and pause her search. If nothing works out, she'll resume looking on August 19. The new person must move in by September 1, she said.

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users. While some loved the straightforward yet inclusive approach, others questioned why tenants in Bengaluru are often the ones looking for replacements instead of landlords.

"Satan worshiper, pet snakes allowed?" jokingly asked one user. "Kindness being an absolute requirement is a first," commented another.

"Why do banglore people try to find next tenant, isn't that the owner's responsibility?" asked one user.