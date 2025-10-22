Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Shuts Up Troll With "Proud Kannadiga" Post

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has hit back at trolls claiming she is not a Kannadiga. The entrepreneur, a prominent voice of India Inc, has been in the crosshairs of trolls after she flagged infrastructure issues ailing Bengaluru, the country's IT capital. Some of these trolls have questioned her Gujarati roots.

Hitting back at one such parochial attack, Shaw has said she was born in Bengaluru and is not answerable to anyone who questions her loyalty to Karnataka. "I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read write and speak this wonderful language. I don't think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga," she said in response to a post that has now been deleted.

I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read write n speak this wonderful language. I don't think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga. https://t.co/qan79ioepZ — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 22, 2025

Earlier, too, Shaw had responded to such trolling with a "I am more Kannadiga than you think" post.

Born in Bengaluru, Shaw went to the city's Bishop Cotton Girls' School and graduated from Bangalore University. In 1978, she founded the biopharmaceutical company Biocon Limited, with its headquarters in Bengaluru.

Trolls have targeted Shaw after she flagged infrastructure issues in the IT capital, including the poor condition of its roads. When some ministers in the Congress government in Karnataka asked why Shaw and others in India Inc. did not raise their voices during the BJP regime, the Biocon founder said this was "not true" and that she has criticised deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru during the tenure of other governments too.

Tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister Priyank Kharge, she said in a post on X, "I also am puzzled about why the political leadership is not showing the political urgency to fix our city and make it world-class. It doesn't take more than a focus in terms of budgetary allocation and execution. A billion dollars needs to be ring-fenced to do this."

Shaw met Shivakumar yesterday to invite him to her nephew's wedding. "It was a pleasure to meet Ms. @kiranshaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru's growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka's growth story," the Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on X.