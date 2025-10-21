Fill All Potholes In Bengaluru Within A Week: Siddaramaiah To Officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered officials to fill all potholes in Bengaluru within a week, following his earlier directive last month that set October 31 as the deadline for repairs across the city's five corporation limits.

The CM made the remarks after flagging off projects for the comprehensive development of roads, including white topping, in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency.

"I was speaking to officials, including Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Maheshwar Rao and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department Tushar Girinath. Within a week, potholes should be filled," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Because of the rains, there have been delays in filling potholes; that's the issue. There have been more rains this year." Noting that white-topping work is underway in various parts of the city, Siddaramaiah said it would help reduce the pothole problem, as white-topped roads can last 25–30 years.

"We will fill the potholes and also do white topping of roads in the city," he added.

Siddaramaiah further said he is providing funds to all MLAs for the development of their constituencies, allocating Rs 8,000 crore in the budget for the purpose.

"The funds are being given to both urban and rural MLAs, also opposition MLAs, because we want all-round development," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the in-charge Minister for Bengaluru development, said over 10,000 potholes have been filled so far.

"We have filled over 10,000 potholes till now. The Bommai government had filed an affidavit in the court that there were about 20,000 potholes in the city. We have given the public and traffic police the opportunity to identify and report potholes. We are working in a transparent way," he said.

Shivakumar said a detailed project report is being prepared to white top 500 km of roads in the city at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

"White-topped roads last 25–30 years. We have already taken up 148 km of roads for white topping and are spending Rs 1,800 crore for white topping 83 roads. Black topping is going on in 350 km of 182 roads at a cost of Rs 695 crore. The CM has given a grant of Rs 1,100 crore, and we have taken up asphalting of 550 km of roads," he listed out.

He also accused the central government and BJP MPs of "not cooperating in Bengaluru's development."

