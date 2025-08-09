Bengaluru Cop Suspended After Thief In Custody Wears Uniform To Impress Wife

Bengaluru police have suspended a constable over an incident in which a thief wore his official uniform to impress his wife during a video call while in custody. The episode only came to light a year later during a separate investigation.

Constable HR Sonar, from the Govindapura police station, was suspended following an investigation. It was found that Saleem Sheikh, also known as Bombay Saleem, had put on Sonar's uniform while staying at a hotel under police supervision.

The incident dates back to 2024, when Saleem, reportedly with more than 50 theft cases to his name, was arrested by the Govindapura police in connection with a burglary. As part of efforts to recover stolen jewelry, sarees, and other valuables, officers took him outside Bengaluru and lodged him at a hotel.

According to police sources, Sonar and another constable left Saleem locked in the hotel room while they went shopping. In their absence, Saleem allegedly found Sonar's uniform in the room, put it on, and made a WhatsApp video call to his wife.

“Saleem just wanted to show off before his wife…wore Sonare's uniform, which was in the room,” a police officer reportedly said.

The matter might have remained hidden had Saleem not been implicated in another burglary in Indiranagar in May 2025, where he allegedly broke into a house and stole valuables. While investigating the case, Indiranagar police checked Saleem's mobile phone and found photographs and screenshots of him wearing a police uniform.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) B Devaraj confirmed that the photos were from a WhatsApp video call to a woman later identified as Saleem's wife.

“We questioned him later and found that Saleem was previously arrested by the Govindapura police last year in a similar theft case. To recover the valuables, the police had taken him outside Bengaluru and stayed in a hotel. Saleem used Sonare's uniform and called his wife. It amounts to negligence, and Sonare has been suspended,” Devaraj said.

The photographs displayed Sonar's name badge, leaving little doubt as to whose uniform Saleem had been wearing.

Following a report submitted by Indiranagar inspector Sudarshan, the police chief ordered Sonar's suspension for dereliction of duty. Authorities are now investigating whether Saleem's relationship with Sonar or other officers provided him with opportunities to commit further crimes or evade capture.

“As Saleem was a habitual offender, we have his photo, fingerprints, and other details,” a senior officer said, adding that the police are examining the broader circumstances of his interactions with law enforcement.