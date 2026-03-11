School Assembly News Headlines (March 12): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 12): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 12, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 12)

In Landmark Supreme Court Judgment, Ghaziabad Man Gets Right To Die

Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha

"You Wink, Blow Kisses": Amit Shah Counters Rahul Gandhi On Speaker's Conduct

"Won't Desert Citizens During Trouble": PM Modi On Indians Stranded In Gulf

100 Indian Students To Return From Iran Via Armenia Route

LPG Black Market Exposed In Bhopal As Iran War Triggers Supply Shortage

Top World Headlines (March 12)

Black Smoke, Fire On Thai Cargo Ship Sailing To India After Hormuz Attack

Van Smashes Into Security Barricade Near White House

US Claim, Iran's Refusal And A U-Turn: Oil Still Stuck In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Elite 'Black-Clad' Kill Squad To Shield New Supreme Leader Amid War

India Comes To Bangladesh's Rescue Amid Diesel Shortage Fueled By Iran War

Iran Mocks Trump With Poster Showing Him With Nobel Medal Over Dead Children

China Is Rebuilding Its Grip On North Korea

Top Sports Headlines (March 12)

Pakistan Get Rs 4.80 Crore From ICC As T20 World Cup Prize Money, Winners India Receive Rs 24.25 Crore

'Got A Call Early Morning': Gautam Gambhir Reveals How He Was Approached For Head Coach Job

"Pakistan Players Were Shivering": Shahid Afridi Shares Unheard 2011 World Cup Story

Top Education Headlines (March 12)