School Assembly News Headlines (March 9): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines (March 9): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (March 9)

'No Water In Washroom, Garbage On Road': Centre vs Bengal Over President Trip

PM Modi Inaugurates India's First 'Ring Metro' In Delhi

Manipur To Give Rs 10,000 Each To 3.5 Lakh Women Affected By 2023 Violence

AAP Fulfils Promise To Punjab Women 4 Years After Polls, Congress Protests

1 Dead After Class 9 Boy Attacks Students With Iron Rod In Karnataka School Hostel

RM Nachammai Becomes First Woman At Helm Of Functional Nuclear Power Plant

Madhya Pradesh Trainee Cops Told To Start Day With 'Dakshinamurthy Shloka'

President Jabs Mamata Banerjee Live Updates: Centre Seeks State Response By 5 pm

Case Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications In Rs 1,085 Crore Bank Fraud

Centre Dismisses "Fake" Social Media Claims Of New Union Territory Plan

52,000 Indians Returned From Middle East After Airspace Reopened Partially

Top International Headlines (March 9)

Video: Apocalyptic Inferno Lights Up Iranian Capital As Massive Fire Rages

Khamenei's Top Aide Warns 'Won't Leave Trump Alone'. He Responds

"Enemy's Misconceptions": Iran President's U-Turn After Apology To Neighbours

Trump's Warning Keeps Iran On Edge As Dubai, Doha Report Explosions Again

Smoke Rises From Tower In Dubai Marina As Iran Continues Gulf Attacks

US Intel Warned Iran Regime Change 'Unlikely' Even After War: Report

Top Business Headlines (March 9)

US-Iran War: Over 52,000 Indians Returned Following Partial Opening Of Airspace, Says MEA

Centre Eases Customs Norms For Returned Export Cargo Amid Hormuz Shipping Disruptions

'Don't Need People...': Trump Tells Britain He Does Not Need Its Help To Win Iran War

FPIs Withdraw Rs 21,000 Crore In Last Four Trading Sessions Amid Middle East Conflict

Top Sports Headlines (March 9)