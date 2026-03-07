School Assembly News Headlines (March 8): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Worth $300 Million, Obliterated By Iran
School Assembly News Headlines (March 8): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (March 8)
- Daughter Of Carry Bag Supplier From Bihar Secures AIR 185 In UPSC CSE 2025
- Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Uncle Abhishek Chauhan Cracks UPSC Exam In First Attempt
- Inspector Father To Salute Daughter As She Returns Home As IPS Officer
- Rajasthan Farmer's Daughter Cracks UPSC With 644th Rank, Set To Join IAS
- Kota Doctor Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025 In 3rd Attempt, Credits 'Luck' For Success
- Iran President Says 'Sorry' To Neighbours For Attacks, But With A Condition
- "Never Depended On Permission": India On Trump's 30-Day Russian Oil Waiver
- After Iranian Ship Sunk By US, S Jaishankar Explains "Reality Of Indian Ocean"
- Iran's Ballistic Missiles Could Be Under 1,000, Drone Attacks Tapering: Ian Bremmer To NDTV
- "Indians Have Been Good Actors": Trump Aide On Russian Oil Waiver
- CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: Difficulty Varied Across Sets, Says Educator
Top International Headlines (March 8)
- Google's Sundar Pichai's Total Pay Hiked To Over Rs 63,00,00,00,000: Report
- Story Of 3 Iranian Ships: 1 Doomed, 2 Spared In Indian Ocean
- Iran's Ballistic Missiles Could Be Under 1,000, Drone Attacks Tapering: Ian Bremmer To NDTV
- US THAAD Radar System, Worth $300 Million, Obliterated By Iran
- AI That Edits Your Photos Now Drops Bombs From Sky, And Iran Paid The Price
- After Iranian Ship Sunk By US, S Jaishankar Explains "Reality Of Indian Ocean"
Top Business Headlines (March 8)
- US-Iran War News Live Updates: Dubai Airport Partially Opens; Iran Apologises to Neighbouring Countries
- West Asia Crisis: Government Warns Of Port Congestion Risk At Mundra, Nhava Sheva
- We're Exactly Three Years Away from Ray Kurzweil's 1999 AI Prediction, And It's Seeming Quite Accurate
- Brent Crude Surges Past $90 To Pandemic Era Weekly Gains As Middle East Conflict Escalates
- Oil To Hit $150 A Barrel As Gulf States May 'Shut Exports Within Weeks', Qatar Minister Warns
- FPIs Offload Shares Worth Rs 21,000 Crore So Far In March Amid Iran-US War
Top Sports Headlines (March 8)
- India Intervene, T20 World Cup Final Pitch To Use Mixed Soil. What It Means
- NZ Captain Mitchell Santner's Clear Verdict On T20 World Cup Final Pitch In Ahmedabad
- T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Time - All You Need To Know
- Dale Steyn Threatens New Zealand With 'Chokers' Tag Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final vs India
- India vs New Zealand Press Conference Live: Mitchell Santner Doesn't Mind "Breaking A Few Hearts"