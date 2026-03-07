School Assembly News Headlines (March 8): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines (March 8): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (March 8)

Daughter Of Carry Bag Supplier From Bihar Secures AIR 185 In UPSC CSE 2025

Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Uncle Abhishek Chauhan Cracks UPSC Exam In First Attempt

Inspector Father To Salute Daughter As She Returns Home As IPS Officer

Rajasthan Farmer's Daughter Cracks UPSC With 644th Rank, Set To Join IAS

Kota Doctor Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025 In 3rd Attempt, Credits 'Luck' For Success

Iran President Says 'Sorry' To Neighbours For Attacks, But With A Condition

"Never Depended On Permission": India On Trump's 30-Day Russian Oil Waiver

After Iranian Ship Sunk By US, S Jaishankar Explains "Reality Of Indian Ocean"

Iran's Ballistic Missiles Could Be Under 1,000, Drone Attacks Tapering: Ian Bremmer To NDTV

"Indians Have Been Good Actors": Trump Aide On Russian Oil Waiver

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: Difficulty Varied Across Sets, Says Educator

Top International Headlines (March 8)

Google's Sundar Pichai's Total Pay Hiked To Over Rs 63,00,00,00,000: Report

Story Of 3 Iranian Ships: 1 Doomed, 2 Spared In Indian Ocean

US THAAD Radar System, Worth $300 Million, Obliterated By Iran

AI That Edits Your Photos Now Drops Bombs From Sky, And Iran Paid The Price

Top Business Headlines (March 8)

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Dubai Airport Partially Opens; Iran Apologises to Neighbouring Countries

West Asia Crisis: Government Warns Of Port Congestion Risk At Mundra, Nhava Sheva

We're Exactly Three Years Away from Ray Kurzweil's 1999 AI Prediction, And It's Seeming Quite Accurate

Brent Crude Surges Past $90 To Pandemic Era Weekly Gains As Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil To Hit $150 A Barrel As Gulf States May 'Shut Exports Within Weeks', Qatar Minister Warns

FPIs Offload Shares Worth Rs 21,000 Crore So Far In March Amid Iran-US War

Top Sports Headlines (March 8)