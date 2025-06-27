IIM Alumnus Posts About Cardiac Scare, Redditors Slam Him For "Hospital Selfie"

An Indian CEO's emotional social media post about his recent health scare is doing rounds online, but not just for the message he intended. In his post, Harsh Macwan, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, shared that he recently "came dangerously close to something" that he never expected. While sharing an image of himself lying on a hospital bed, he described the near-cardiac event that turned his life upside down. "It started with a sharp, crushing pressure in my chest. My left arm went numb. I was breathless, sweating, and disoriented. Within minutes, I was rushed to the hospital," he wrote.

"What followed were 5 days of ECGs, cardiac enzymes, 2 days of oxygen lines, and constant monitoring," Mr Macwan said. He continued with a message for the young founders, adding, "Your heart isn't a machine. No startup, no client, no ambition is worth your life."

Take a look at the post below:

Mr Macwan further expressed that he is now recovering. He reminded his followers to take a day off and "listen to your body". "Focus on what matters the most, and that is you and your loved once," he concluded.

On Instagram, many users responded with warmth and concern, urging him to take care and get proper rest.

"Sending good vibes. Take care," wrote one user. "Rightly said... Take care and Proper rest," commented another.

Also Read | US Teen Walks Off 120-Foot Cliff While Hallucinating Due To Altitude Sickness

However, on Reddit, users criticised the CEO for the performative aspect of the post. While some questioned the need for a hospital selfie, others mocked the dramatic phrasing of the post.

"Take a pic, I'm going to post about this to help other founders' - Heart Attack LinkedIn Survivor," one Reddit user wrote. "Cannot wait to have a heart attack to post it on Linkedin! So exciting!!!" sarcastically commented another.

"That would have been a very reasonable post, without the photo," wrote a third user.